WATCH: Lobby groups call for eradication of pit toilets

FILE: Five-year-old Viwe Jali's body was found at Luna Primary School in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Three lobby groups are calling for the eradication of pit toilets by the end of the year, following the death of yet another pupil.

Five-year-old Viwe Jali's body was found at Luna Primary School in Bizana, in the Eastern Cape on Tuesday.

Basic Education for All, Section 27 and the Treatment Action Campaign say Michael Komape's death in 2014, should have been a wake-up call. Komape fell into a collapsed pit latrine at Mahlodumela Primary School in Limpopo.

Section 27 and the Komape family are awaiting judgment on the matter.

A delegation from the National Council of Provinces said it was shocked by the death of yet another child.

eNCA | Child's family, Section 27 to sue government after pit toilet drowning https://t.co/XBwQlyoTo9 — Xolani Ukumkani (@VoteDA2019) November 13, 2017

Education officials have also visited Jali's family.

Watch Equal Education director, Nurina Ally's interview with eNCA's Uveka Rangappa on this matter above.

eNCA