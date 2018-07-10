Lots of senior government officials not declaring business interests

File: The latest report by the Public Service Commission shows that nearly 2,000 high-ranking civil servants have directorships in private and public companies. Photo: via Pexels

JOHANNESBURG - Hundreds of senior government officials are failing to declare their business interests.

The latest report by the Public Service Commission shows that nearly 2,000 high-ranking civil servants have directorships in private and public companies.

However, nearly 40 percent of them have failed to declare these directorships.

721 senior government employees have failed to disclose their business interests in companies over the previous financial year.

According to Michael Seloane, Public Service Commission Commissioner, the Commission has written to MECs and Ministers to take disciplinary steps against though implicated.

"By now we should be receiving letters indicating what actions have been taken so in the next quarterly bulletin we’ll be able to indicate which ones have been dismissed, which ones were warned,” says Seloane.

According to government regulations, non-disclosure is a serious offence.

Also of grave concern to the Public Service Commission is the high vacancy rate in some government departments, especially positions that haven't been filled for a long period of time.

While the regulations say critical posts must be filled, it’s simply not being done.”

The commission says drastic action should be taken against those responsible for not filling posts, as it has a direct impact on service delivery.

In some departments, for instance, Public Works, it stands at 40%, when the acceptable rate in terms of regulations should be ten percent or less. 40% means service delivery will be impacted," says Seloane.

The commission says political and leadership changes have had an impact on the filling of certain government posts, and not enough is being done to discipline managers who are disobeying the regulations.

