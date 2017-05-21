WATCH: Musa Mesleku, wives talks about Love and Polygamy

Mzansi Magic's new series Uthando NeSthembu follows the life of Musa Mseleku and his four wives, show-casing the ins-and-out of polygamy. Photo: Twitter/ @Mzansimagic

JOHANNESBURG - The local reality show Uthando NeS'thembu has set tongues wagging about the show's core concept; Polygamy.

The show's title, which translates to Love and Polygamy, is set in hilly KwaZulu-Natal and follows the lives of businessman Musa Mseleku and his four wives; Busiswe "Mamkhulu" Mseleku, Nokukhanya "MaYeni" Mseleku, Thobile "MaKhumalo" Mseleku and Mbali "MaNgwabe" Mseleku.

The premier aired on Thursday, May 18 and was a hit... well at least as far social media is concerned.

#Uthandonesthembu this is how it should be done, ukwakha umnden! Not lies, cheating, ngicela ukuboleka ill give you month. Adults agreement! pic.twitter.com/sLfuuOzBgB — keneiloe mabuse (@keenloo) May 18, 2017

One thing I love about South Africans, is that we love watching our own shows #UthandoNesithembu will do well cos it's not Americanized — Maya Angelou (@Maya_Moosa) May 18, 2017

Of course, the 'main man's' lifestyle and how he could afford the maintenance of four households drew many questions about what Mseleku does for a living.

"I was initially going to leave it for the show to reveal what I do, but it seems it's a burning question to many people. I own a four-star lodge around Port Shepstone and also have a little bit of business in property development," Musa Mseleku told eNCA's Ayanda Allie-Paine on the channel's weekend show on Sunday.

MaKhumalo says MaNgwabe should recommend a fifth wife for her duties. Is it time for a new addition to the Mseleku family? #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/ddMRAK7xng — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 18, 2017

Surrounded by three of his four wives, Mseleku opens up his homes, giving the country a rare look at polygamous lifestyles. The wives reveal some tit-bits of their marriages, including how they deal with the intricacies that plague most relationships; jealousy, conflict and sharing their husband's time.

"We have tried a number of ways to make this work and I'm fortunate that I have wives that communicate and work out the logistics of where I spend my time," the father of 10 said.

My new favorite show uThando Nesthembu!!! Joo guys #uthandonesithembu — Refilwe Mofokeng (@refilwe_j) May 19, 2017

The eldest wife, Mamkhulu shared how she deals with the pressures of being in a polygamous relationship.

"When he comes to my house he is my husband. He knows to leave the polygamy at the door and just be my husband," Mamkhulu said.

Nompulelo says he brother, Musa has always encouraged her success in life. He is also a father figure to her son, Mnqobi. #UthandoNesthembu pic.twitter.com/xUD5VSWS3c — Mzansi Magic (@Mzansimagic) May 18, 2017

MaYeni, the second wife, indicated that she would be wary of recommending such a marriage to someone who does not have the heart for it.

"If my children said they wanted such, I would tell them of the advantages and the disadvantages first and then they can decide for themselves," MaYeni said.

