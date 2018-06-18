Low probability of day-time load-shedding, says Eskom

File: Load-shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout. Photo: Pexels / Vladyslav Dukhin

JOHANNESBURG - Eskom said on Monday there is a low probability of rotational load-shedding during the day as a result of power station units being returned to the system after last week's wage strike.

But the probability was higher for the evening peak period due to increased demand.

Eskom said at the weekend the system remained constrained and would take up to ten days to recover from the effects of the strike, which was characterised by sabotage on its stations.

"Should rotational load-shedding be implemented today it would be for a period up to four hours," it said on Monday, adding it would advise if rotational load-shedding would be conducted in either stage 1, stage 2, stage 3 or stage 4, dependent on the capacity shortage.

Load-shedding is conducted as a measure of last resort to protect the power system from a total collapse or blackout.

"While the safety of employees remains our first priority, recovery teams at our power stations continue to work hard to stabilise the power system and to return our generation plant as quickly as possible," Eskom said.

"Eskom’s prognosis is that the power system will take up to approximately ten days to recover from the effects of the recent industrial action, once all staff eventually return to work today."

The government and unions have agreed to resume negotiations which had stalled over Eskom's decision not to award salary increases due to financial constraints. At the weekend, the National Union of Metalworkers of South Africa said the zero percent proposal by Eskom was now "off the table".

