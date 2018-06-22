Low probability of load-shedding on Friday, says Eskom

JOHANNESBURG - There's a low possibility of load-shedding on Friday night.
There is a low probability of rotational loadshedding today https://t.co/yE0VPeOf4f @CityPowerJhb @CityofCT @City_Ekurhuleni @CityTshwane @eThekwiniM @eNCA @SABCNewsOnline @ewnupdates @JacaNews @METROFMSA @ecr9495
Eskom says several units are up and running again.
But the power giant is still appealing to South Africans to use electricity sparingly.
Rotational load-shedding has been taking place since last week.
