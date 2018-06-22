Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Low probability of load-shedding on Friday, says Eskom

  • South Africa
File: Eskom is appealing to South Africans to use electricity sparingly. Photo: sxc.hu

JOHANNESBURG - There's a low possibility of load-shedding on Friday night.

Eskom says several units are up and running again.

LOAD-SHEDDING: Schedules, info, and how it affects you

But the power giant is still appealing to South Africans to use electricity sparingly.

Rotational load-shedding has been taking place since last week.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close