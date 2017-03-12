Lungisa elected Nelson Mandela Bay ANC chairperson

PORT ELIZABETH – Andile Lungisa has been elected new ANC chairperson in the Nelson Mandela Bay region.

Lungisa was elected at the party’s conference in Port Elizabeth in the early hours of Sunday morning, despite a national directive from top ANC leaders warning him not to run.

Just hours after Lungisa said he would be pulling out of the race, he did an about-turn and accepted the nomination.

ANC secretary general Gwede Mantashe has written a letter to remind him that the party's constitution prohibits members from serving in more than one structure at the same time.

Lungisa takes over from the regional task team and is still a member of the party’s Eastern Cape provincial executive committee.

Mantashe said any attempt to resign from the PEC must not be allowed as it is seen as opportunistic.

