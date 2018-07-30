Mabe: ANC's relationship with Communist Party of China not new

JOHANNESBURG 30 July 2018 - The ANC says a number of its staff members will receive training from China's Communist Party ahead of next year's elections. More than 300 officials are expected to take part in the CPC's Leadership Training Academy. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - ANC spokesperson, Pule Mabe, says its relationship with the Communist Party of China is pivotal for the coming elections.

He says the relations go back to 1963.

"These are serious historic relations that date back to 1963, when Oliver Tambo first visited the Communist Party of China. There has been great lessons learned from the countries and two organisations over the years," said Mabe.

"This is not something new it's not happening now because we are going to elections, there has been a number of ANC leaders who have gone to the party school of China, we have also received the Chinese delegation this side, there has been an exchange of ideas. Looking at how they are building their own party structures as a matter of fact the delegation of the CPC was there as well yesterday attending own NEC induction," he said.

eNCA