Mabuyane opposes court challenge to his leadership

Results of the ANC Eastern Cape provincial elective conference have been announced.​ Oscar Mabuyane (pictured) has been elected as the provincial chair, with Mlungisi Mvoko as his deputy.

EAST LONDON - Oscar Mabuyane, the newly-elected ANC Eastern Cape Chairperson, has confirmed that he has signed responding papers to a court challenge to the validity of his election.

After a fractious number of days, the ANC's provincial congress, which began on Thursday, finally managed to push through a vote on Sunday morning.

The election was swiftly challenged by delegates supporting an alternative candidate, the outgoing chairperson, Phumulo Masualle.

The court case will proceed in the East London Magistrates Court.

eNCA