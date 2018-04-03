Madikizela-Mandela's story yet to be told: Mokonyane

In an emotional interview, Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane, says there was hope that struggle veteran Winnie Madikizela Mandela would recover. "This was the falling of a gigantic tree," Mokonyane told eNCA's Cathy Mohlahlana. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Communications Minister Nomvula Mokonyane has described the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela as her support structure and mentor.

She was speaking to News Night anchor Cathy Mohlahlana outside the struggle icon's home in Soweto on Monday night.

It's a time to celebrate her life, her courageousness, her stubbornness against all odds, and her determination," said Mokonyane.

"Her story is yet to be told in all aspects."

One memory that comes to mind, was the release of former president Nelson Mandela from prison.

"She had a big pot stove on the pot, and we were just chilling. Mama was then cooking and stirring the pot and she started signing.

"Next thing she lifted the spoon and forget to stir the pot," said Mokonyane.

"You know what she said? Let the pot burn, we must go liberate our people."

