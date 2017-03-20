Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Mafela family grateful for support

  • South Africa
File: Joe Mafela died in a car accident on the M1 in Johannesburg on Saturday night. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The family of the late actor and singer Joe Mafela says it’s grateful for the messages of support.

Mafela died in a car accident on the M1 in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

Police are investigating a case of culpable homicide.

With a career spanning over 50 years, he was one of South Africa’s most familiar faces.

In the 1980s he starred in the popular sitcom, Sgudi 'snaysi.

Most recently, he's taken the role of Uncle Tebogo Moroka in Generations the Legacy.

Mafela is survived by four children and six grandchildren.

“At the moment we have not finalised or started even talking about funeral arrangements," said Milicent Mulelo.

"We would like to thank South Africans for the messages of hope.”

