Magaqa family rejects EFF claims

JOHANNESBURG - The family of slain KwaZulu-Natal councilor Sindiso Magaqa has rejected claims that he was set to join the EFF.

This follows a claim by EFF leader, Julius Malema that Magaqa was considering becoming the party's national organiser.

Malema visited Magaqa's family in Umzimkhulu on Friday.

Malema received a warm welcome at the home of the late Magaqa.

Malema and Magaqa worked together as ANC Youth League leaders until 2012, when Malema was expelled and Magaqa suspended.

Magaqa had become an ANC councilor in the Umzimkhulu municipality in southern KwaZulu-Natal, before he and two other councilors were shot multiple times in July.

Magaqa was in hospital for two months, but passed away on Monday.

Responding to a claim by EFF leader Julius Malema, the family says Magaqa was a loyal ANC member who would never have left the party.

According to Mnyamelezi Stuta, the Magaqa family spokesperson, "He never attempted to leave the ANC, he left Luthuli House in 2012 they were trying him but he never joined the EFF because Magaqa wanted to die as the ANC member, he loved the ANC."

Malema now seems to agree, saying he failed to convince Magaqa to join his EFF.

"I see (the) ANC Secretary saying I said Magaqa was going to join the EFF, no, I was recruiting him to join the EFF, it's not a secret so he passed on before it happened, it didn't happened, he died ANC, Magaqa is ANC," said Malema.

Magaqa's family says it will deal with claims that he was poisoned after the funeral.

"We don't want to jump to conclusions to say there was poisoning or not because we want to take one step at the time we don't want to mix issues because we know what we are facing now," says Stuta.

Malema says he's been told by the family that he's welcome to attend Magaqa's funeral next weekend.

