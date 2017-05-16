Mahlobo to present budget to Parliament

File: Minister David Mahlobo is expected to deliver his 2017/2018 budget vote to Parliament on Tuesday. Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello

CAPE TOWN - State Security is a government department that is known for playing its cards close to its chest.

Minister David Mahlobo is expected to deliver his 2017/2018 budget vote to Parliament on Tuesday, but if history is anything to go by, little will be revealed on just what the intelligence agency spends its billions on.

Civil Society group Right To Know says Parliament is failing in its duties to hold the department to account.

“Although State Security is the government agency responsible for keeping the secrets of the state and ensuring that sensitive information is kept secure, we now see that the manner in which state security operates and hides its budget from parliament is problematic," said Karabo Rajuili.

"We’re seeing an increase in the number of corruption scandals and wasteful and irregular expenditure happening at state security.”

Mahlobo’s department has recently come under scrutiny after he distanced himself from an intelligence report President Jacob Zuma is believed to have used in his axing of former Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan.

Rajuili says this is an example of an agency that operates with no consequences.

“State security seems to be getting distracted by matters that are outside of its purvey of work, so it’s getting caught up in factional battles the seems to be evidence of mismanagement within state security as well which suggests a department which is losing its own direction.”

For we’ll have to wait to see what Mahlobo has up his sleeve when he presents his budget.

eNCA