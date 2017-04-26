Mahumapelo appoints team to probe protests in Ditsobotla

File. North West premier Supra Mahumapelo has appointed a team comprising five MECs and two mayors to investigate and unravel service delivery problems that led to protests in Blydeville and Itsoseng under the jurisdiction of Ditsobotla local municipality Photo: eNCA / Lenyaro Sello

RUSTENBURG – North West premier Supra Mahumapelo on Tuesday, appealed for calm and appointed a team to probe service delivery problems that led to violent protests in the Ditsobotla local municipality.

He also rebuked violent and criminal acts that occurred during the protest.

“We recognise and respect the residents’ right to demonstrate for provision of basic services, but we strongly condemn all acts of violence and criminality during their demonstrations,” he said.

A police Nyala was torched in Blydeville on Monday afternoon and three trucks were burnt on Friday when protesters pelted at least one vehicle with stones on the R503 road. They were demanding access to basic service delivery from the municipality.

One of the trucks was transporting day-old chickens.

Fourteen protesters were arrested on Friday and were expected to appear in the Lichtenburg Magistrate’s Court on 2 May, facing charges of public violence. Seven more were arrested on Monday on the same charges.

Mahumapelo has appointed a team comprising five MECs and two mayors to investigate and unravel service delivery problems that led to the protest in Blydeville and Itsoseng under the jurisdiction of Ditsobotla local municipality.

The team led by Education and Sport Development MEC Sello Lehari includes Local Government and Human Settlements MEC Fenny Gaolaolwe, Dr Mpho Motlhabane of Community Safety and Transport Management, Dr Magome Masike of Health, Wendy Nelson of Finance, Economy and Enterprise Development, as well as Ngaka Modiri Molema District Municipality mayor Justice Makolomakwa and Ditsobotla mayor Daniel Buthelezi.

The team is expected to start its work on Wednesday. It is expected to meet with all relevant stakeholder and report back to the premier on an on-going basis.

African News Agency