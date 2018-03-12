Mahumapelo enriching himself, friends: young communists

NORTH-WEST, 12 March 2018 - The Young Communist's League says the North West Premier doesn't care about the people in the province. It accuses Supra Mahumapelo of enriching himself and his friends, at the expense of the poor.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Young Communist's League says North West Premier Supra Mahumapelo doesn't care about the people in the province.

It accuses him of enriching himself and his friends, at the expense of the poor.

"Premier Mahumapelo has never cared to give answers to anybody, he always speaks about the ANC ruling until Jesus comes. He doesn’t care about anyone. The workers and the poor, their conditions have deteriorated," said Thapelo Galeboe, NW Young Communist League spokesman.

The only ones who had flourished were Mahumapelo's clique, he said.

"He has done miserable things since he started as the premier of the North West," said Galeboe.

eNCA