Maimane's Israel visit undermines DA support for Palestinians: ANC

CAPE TOWN – Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane’s visit to Israel confirmed suspicions that the official opposition supported the policies of the Jewish state, and undermined its stated support for self-determination for the Palestinian people, the ANC said on Thursday.

“At a time when the world is increasingly standing up against Israel’s illegal settlements, including the United Nations Security Council, it is a pity that the DA is endorsing the Israeli regime instead of condemning its violations of international law,” ANC spokesman Zizi Kodwa said.

“The allegations that the DA is funded and controlled by apartheid-Israel sympathisers seems to be true.”

DA Leader Maimane visits Israel and Palestine - @zilevandammehttps://t.co/AS75grWH8c — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) January 12, 2017

Kodwa accused the DA of being disingenuous when it said it shared the ANC’s stance on Palestine, adding that the DA seemed condemned to remaining on the “wrong side of history”.

“The ANC not only supports just a fair solution but we also have for several years attended, actively supported and organised international solidarity campaigns with the people of Palestine. We, unlike the DA, call out Israel for its racism against African refugees [and] we condemn Israel’s apartheid policies and its violations of international law, including building of illegal settlements and the inhumane Gaza siege.”

Kodwa challenged the DA to denounce Israel publicly for inflicting “apartheid” on the Palestinian people, in order to prove that it indeed held the same views as the ANC.

The DA’s official position on the Palestine-Israel question is that it supports a two-state solution and peaceful coexistence, with Jerusalem as the shared capital. It has described visits to the region by party leaders as fact-finding missions.

Maimane visited Israel and the Palestinian territories just days after President Jacob Zuma, at the 105th anniversary of the birth of the ANC, reiterated the governing party’s support for Palestinians' demand for self-determination. He discouraged South Africans from travelling to Israel.

A report in The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday quoted unnamed officials describing Maimane as having “an open mind” on Israel.

The visit comes shortly after Pretoria denounced a visit by Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga to Taiwan as a violation of its “One China” policy.



Africa News Agency