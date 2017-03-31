Maimane calls on Parliament to axe Zuma

File: Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane called for South Africans to stand together and defend the constitutional democracy of the country.

JOHANNESBURG - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane called for South Africans to stand together and defend the constitutional democracy of the country after President Jacob Zuma axed Finance Minister Pravin Gordhan and his deputy Mcebesi Jonas.

[STATEMENT] Parliament must defend our Constitutional Democracy and fire Jacob Zuma - https://t.co/bRGPQxTEGb — Mmusi Maimane (@MmusiMaimane) March 30, 2017

“The President has once again shown that he has no interest in our beloved country’s future – or the nine million South Africans who are unemployed.

"He has bowed to the whims of those who are determined to enrich themselves at the expense of the poor and jobless. This is an act of complete state capture,” Maimane said in a statement.

“It is Parliament who hired Jacob Zuma and it is Parliament that can fire him. We therefore urge all political parties, including members of the ANC, to vote Zuma out when the DA’s motion of no confidence is debated in the National Assembly.”

Maimane said that it was time for South Africans to stand together and defend what “so many fought and died” for.

Late on Thursday night, Zuma announced Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba as the new Finance Minister and Sifiso Buthelezi as his deputy in a midnight cabinet reshuffle.

