Maimane gives Zuma a lowly 'F' on his report card

  • South Africa
FILE: DA leader Mmusi Maimane. Photo: eNCA

CAPE TOWN - Democratic Alliance leader Mmusi Maimane has given the president a lowly “F” on his government report card.

Annually, the opposition sums up government’s efforts in running the country.

Maimane said weak service delivery and corruption have crippled the state’s ability, to implement its programmes in a country where millions are jobless.

President Jacob Zuma’s “F” is for his alleged role in state capture and the frequent cabinet reshuffles, which have seen the economy take a dip.

"President Zuma has been at the forefront of sponsoring state capture, now for many of us it means many things, this is a government incapable of responding, this is a President who has spent 10 years avoid his corruption charges," said DA Leader Mmusi Maimane.

 

eNCA

