Maimane quashes party split rumours

CAPE TOWN – DA leader Mmusi Maimane has quashed rumours of an imminent party split.

Maimane was briefing the media on the outcomes of its Federal Executive meeting.

"If you wanna talk about a split look at KZN, (which) can't even hold a conference. If you wanna talk about a split let's be real here. I mean I read this thing. So for us, it's a discussion that didn't feature this weekend. We didn't discuss it because it doesn't exist," said Maimane.

The party has been rocked by controversy recently following the rescinding of Patricia de Lille's membership and her demotion as mayor.

Some members in the party have also questioned the appointment of Natasha Mazzone as second deputy federal chairperson.

