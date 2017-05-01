Maimane to address Cape Town Workers’ Day rally

File: Democratic Alliance (DA) leader Mmusi Maimane will be addressing a May Day rally in Cape Town on Monday Photo: EPA/Kevin Sutherland

JOHANNESBURG – The Democratic Alliance (DA) leader, Mmusi Maimane, will on Monday morning address his party’s Workers’ Day rally at the Blue Downs Stadium in Cape Town.

“This year South Africa celebrates the 23rd anniversary of Workers’ Day, a day when we honour the long-fought struggle to establish a culture of human and workers’ rights and to secure fair employment standards, now protected and enshrined in section 23 of our Constitution,” said the DA in a terse statement.

“It is also a day in which we celebrate and honour the millions of working South Africans who help build this country every day, forming the backbone of our economy. Workers who provide services, teach our children, build infrastructure, make products and look after us in hospitals. Without them, our country would simply not move forward.”

Maimane will be joined by DA Western Cape Acting Provincial Leader, Bonginkosi Madikizela.

African News Agency