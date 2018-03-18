Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Maimane to retain DA leadership

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG, 18 March 2018 - Mmusi Maimane has secured a second term as president of the DA, standing unopposed at the party’s elective conference next month. Political analyst, Lukhona Mnguni​, talks about whether Maimane is still the right man to lead Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane will retain his position as DA leader following the party's upcoming elective conference in April.

It was revealed during a media briefing on Sunday, that Maimane is standing unopposed. 

James Selfe is also uncontested as the chairperson of the Federal Executive.

Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is among those vying for leadership positions. He wants to be the Federal chairperson.

The congress is set to be the opposition party's biggest ever, with 2200 delegates attending.

 

eNCA

