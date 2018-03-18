Maimane to retain DA leadership

JOHANNESBURG - Mmusi Maimane will retain his position as DA leader following the party's upcoming elective conference in April.
It was revealed during a media briefing on Sunday, that Maimane is standing unopposed.
JUST IN: Anchen Dreyer confirms @MmusiMaimane stands unopposed for the position of leader of the @Our_DA. @eNCA #DAcongress pic.twitter.com/ChnWnK2Ui9— Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 18, 2018
JUST IN: The list of candidates who have been nominated for the various positions within the party’s leadership. #DAcongress @eNCA pic.twitter.com/RD0UzeHwHa— Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 18, 2018
James Selfe is also uncontested as the chairperson of the Federal Executive.
Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga is among those vying for leadership positions. He wants to be the Federal chairperson.
The congress is set to be the opposition party's biggest ever, with 2200 delegates attending.
WATCH: @Mabine_Seabe says their target is ultimately the Union Buildings. @eNCA #DAcongress pic.twitter.com/xp9BfKy4Qk— Michael (@TheMikeAppel) March 18, 2018
eNCA
Discussion Policy