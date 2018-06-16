Majority of Indians are racist: Malema

File: Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema on Saturday once again hit out at Indians and Coloureds. Photo: ANA

KLERKSDORP, North West – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema on Saturday once again hit out at Indians and Coloureds.

Speaking at a Youth Day event at Matlosana Stadium in Klerksdorp in the North West, the firebrand politician said not all South Africans of colour suffered the same during Apartheid.

“We were not all oppressed the same. Indians had all sorts of resources Africans didn’t have, Coloureds as well. The majority of Indians are racist. I’m not saying all, I’m saying majority,” Malema told the gathering.

The EFF leader also attacked senior Indian journalists, who came to National Treasury’s Ismail Momoniat defence after party chief whip Floyd Shivambu objected to the presence of a “non-African” deputy director-general at a committee meeting, earlier in June.

“They deliberately distort what we say. I’m telling all those Indian journalists that organised a mob against us - we are not scared. You will fail. We are not made by the media - we are made by the masses of our people,” Malema added.

This is not the first time Malema has taken aim at Indians.

Speaking at the EFF’s fourth anniversary celebration in Durban in late 2017, he lamented that everything strategic, like big tenders, were given Indians, especially in Durban and KwaZulu-Natal.

“We are saying share with our [Black] people. We also want to say, here in KZN, stop ill-treating our people. They are ill-treating our people worse than the Boer Afrikaners treated our people. This is not anti-Indian, it’s the truth. They must treat our people properly,” he said at the time.

The EFF subsequently refused to apologise for the comments, saying Indians must confront their own ills and “hatred” of African people.

eNCA