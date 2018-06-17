Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Makhura calls for arrests and end to corruption

  • South Africa
File: Gauteng Premier David Makhura was clear in his message that corruption must end, saying ethics and integrity should be top priority and core value of leaders. Photo: Werner Beukes/SAPA

DRAKENSBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura on Sunday called for arrests and an end to corruption.

Good governance and corruption were some of the issues highlighted as obstacles for a more integrated society at the Inclusive Growth Conference hosted by the Kgalema Motlanthe Foundation in the Drakensburg.

Politicians, business, civil society groups as well as various other stakeholders were in attendance at the three-day summit.

Makhura made his comments during his closing speech.

The Gauteng Premier was clear in his message that corruption must end, saying ethics and integrity should be top priority and core value of leaders.

Makhura called for lifestyle audits to be conducted on officials.

He called for systems to be strengthened in order to make it impossible for thieves to steal.

“If it wasn't for civil society activism, we would not have emerged from the nightmare we just came from,” the premier added.

Makhura further called for land expropriation to be fast-tracked, saying it needed to happen as soon as possible.

