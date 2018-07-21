Makhura elected ANC Gauteng chairperson

File: David Makhura said the ANC must do more to restore public confidence. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng premier David Makhura has been elected as ANC provincial chairperson unopposed.

#ANCGP Deputy Chairperson hopeful @LebogangMaile1 says they have decided to leave David Makhura as Chairperson for now. pic.twitter.com/HaTTQYRbYQ — Samkele Maseko (@samkelemaseko) July 21, 2018

This while there is a fierce contestation for the other four top positions in the province.

Delegates voted overnight and counting is underway at the conference in Irene.

In his address at the conference, Makhura said the ANC must do more to restore public confidence.

"We must not be complacent, we still have a long way to go to regain full confidence of our people," he said.

Meanwhile, the battle for deputy chairman is between education MEC Panyaza Lesufi, former Johannesburg mayor Parks Tau, and economic development MEC Lebogang Maile.

Other nominees for the top five party posts are Khawe and West Rand district municipality mayor Boyce Maneli for secretary. Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, Shaka Radebe, and Rebecca Dikgamela are contesting for deputy secretary, while Tau, Ekuhuleni mayor and chairman Mzwandile Masina, and Ellen Tshabalala vie for treasurer.

Delegates at the conference had begun voting by 4am and election results are expected later on Saturday.

- Additional reporting ANA

eNCA