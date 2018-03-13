Makhura reshuffles Gauteng executive

Gauteng legislature deputy speaker Dikgang Moiloa has been appointed Human Settlements MEC, replacing African National Congress (ANC) treasurer Paul Mashatile.

"Moiloa is a long serving member of the ANC who has a wide range of political and governance experience, which will enable him to hit the ground running in this important work," Gauteng Premier David Makhura told reporters on Tuesday.

Affectionately known as "Uhuru", Moiloa was one of the founding members of the Congress for SA Students (Cosas) in 1979. He is also a former Umkhonto We Sizwe (MK) combatant.

Mashatile, who is ANC provincial chairman, was elected treasurer at the party's elective conference in December last year. His new position requires him to be at ANC headquarters, Luthuli House full time.

Makhura says the new MEC will prioritize the delivery of housing, there's a backlog of about 500000 to 600000 houses in GP. #GPReshuffle pic.twitter.com/RHBKRRsBeK — KhayelihleKhumalo (@KhayaJames) March 13, 2018

Makhura took over as acting provincial ANC chairman after Mashatile's departure to the ANC HQ.

African News Agency