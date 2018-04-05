Makhura: 'Revolutionaries are not saints, they are human beings'

SOWETO, 05 April 2018 – Speaking to eNCA live from Soweto, Gauteng Premier David Makhura says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela made mistakes like any other human. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says Winnie Madikizela-Mandela made mistakes like any human.

His comments came shortly after NEC member Tony Yengeni weighed in on a Thabo Mbeki interview about Madikizela-Mandela’s life.

Mbeki had said Madikizela-Mandela had disobeyed ANC orders to disband the Mandela United Football Club.

"Revolutionaries are not saints, they are human beings, they make mistakes and we should examine the mistakes of the revolutionaries in the context of their time," said Makhura.

"What was she dealing with? She was dealing with the most brutal regime in the southern hemisphere. Agents of the regime were unleashed on her and to try and even penetrate the circle of friends including the Mandela Football club.," Makhura said.

"So I think it's important when talking about people's mistakes to understand in what context those mistakes happen," he said.

Makhura said he has doubt in his mind that whatever mistakes Winnie committed, it was always in the best interest of pursuing "the struggle of our people".

eNCA