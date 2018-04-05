Makhura urges road users not to panic about e-tolls

File: Gauteng premier David Makhura reiterated that e-tolls have not worked for motorists. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura has allayed fears of motorists over reports that the Administrative Adjudication of Road Traffic Offences Act (Aarto) Amendment Bill will see them losing their drivers licence over e-toll fines.

Makhura met with President Cyril Ramaphosa on 28 March 2018 to discuss e-tolls and the premier said the meeting was productive.

He said, “The President has put in place a process that will deal with the issue of e-tolls and I am confident that we will find a solution that will satisfy all of us."

“The process has started and the President himself is going to lead it."

"The Amendment Bill processes that are currently underway started a long time ago…long before the new dawn,” said Makhura.

Makhura urged residents not to panic and encouraged them to make their inputs during the ongoing public hearings regarding the Aarto Amendment Bill.

Makhura reiterated that e-tolls have not worked.

eNCA