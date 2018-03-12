Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Makhura warns those responsible for Kunene's disappearance

  • South Africa
JOHANNESBURG 12 March 2018 - Gauteng Premier David Makhura vows action against those responsible for the disappearance of Noma Kunene, the deputy director of a West Rand NGO who exposed corruption in a Sassa tender.​ Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - Gauteng Premier David Makhura says those responsible for the disappearance of the deputy director of a Gauteng NGO will be severely dealt with.

Nomawethu Kunene, of  West Rand NGO A Re Ageng Social, went missing in February after exposing corruption in a Sassa tender.

"The police have been given a very clear directive they must do everything in their power to find the missing director. If there is any one of us responsible, I want to say to them they can't hide we will get them," says Makhura.

 

