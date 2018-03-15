Taxing times ahead for Makwakwa, despite resignation

PRETORIA - Beleaguered Deputy South African Revenue Services (Sars) Commissioner Jonas Makwakwa may have resigned but he is not off the hook just yet.

The Hawks launched a criminal investigation against Makwakwa.

He was suspended last year but was later reinstated after being cleared of wrongdoing.

The allegations related to suspicious payments made into his personal bank account, flagged by the Financial Intelligence Centre (FIC) in May 2016.

His sudden resignation will not stop a money laundering and corruption investigation against him.

“The FIC submitted the report to the Hawks and the Hawks had commenced with its criminal investigation under the DPCI inquiry 3/06/2016,” Sars Commissioner Tom Moyane said.

“This criminal investigation is ongoing and SARS is fully co-operating with the investigation.”

Makwakwa also faces fresh allegations of impropriety relating to his failure to recuse himself during the appointment of a debt collecting company.

It is alleged he failed to declare a potential conflict of interest with New Integrated Credit Solutions (NICS).

“An investigation will proceed to probe the allegations of irregularity surrounding the appointment of the NICS. The matter will also be referred to the DPCI for criminal investigation,” Moyane added.

The Sars Commissioner says the agency is in the process of writing a letter to NICS to ask why the revenue authority should not terminate its relationship with the debt collectors.

eNCA