WATCH: Malema believes SA failed Winnie, the President who wasn't

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema believes South Africa failed the late Winnie Madikizela-Mandela who, according to him, should have been President instead of Jacob Zuma.

He also did not spare former president Zuma any blushes on Tuesday.

Addressing the crowd outside the house of late struggle veteran, Malema suggested that if the ANC had allowed her to deputise as head of state, Zuma would not have become president.

“Had they allowed Winnie Mandela to stand as deputy president we would not have known a president called Zumba,” said Malema.

The vocal leader warned that the ruling party does not own Madikizela-Mandela and that every citizen has the right to pay their last respects to her.

“We are saying to the ANC: We know Mama was your member, but she also belonged to the nation and so we do not need your permission to be here. We will also attend her memorial service.”

