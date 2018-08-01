DStv Channel 403
Malema could face charges of discharging a rifle in public

  • South Africa
File: EFF leader Julius Malema is likely to answer to charges of discharging a rifle in public after being seen firing what seem to be a rifle at the party's 5 year celebrations rally. Photo: EFFSouthAfrica

JOHANNESBURG - EFF leader Julius Malema is in the firing line.

He's likely to answer to charges of discharging a rifle in public.

Police are investigating a video that's been doing the rounds on social media.

 

In the footage, Malema is being handed a rifle which he then fires.

The video was recorded during the EFF's fifth birthday celebrations in the Eastern Cape.

Afriforum laid complaints against Malema on Wednesday at the Lyttelton police station in Centurion.

“These complaints include the firing of a firearm in a built-up or public place without sufficient cause as well as possession of a firearm and ammunition without the necessary license and authority,” Afriforum said in a statement.

The EFF says the rifle is a toy gun and the sounds heard on the video are fireworks.

