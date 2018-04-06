Malema expected in court for land grab comments

File: EFF leader Julius Malema will appear in a Bloemfontein court on Friday on charges of inciting land grabs. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

BLOEMFONTEIN - EFF leader Julius Malema is due back in the Bloemfontein magistrate's court on Friday.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema will appear in the Bloemfontien Regional Court on charges of inciting #LandOccupation pic.twitter.com/Ypne9HQXnC — #RIPWinnieMandela (@EFFSouthAfrica) April 5, 2018

Malema faces charges of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for urging his supporters to invade land.

His team is disputing the constitutionality of the Riotous Assembly Act.

He told EFF crowds to occupy land because it was taken from black people by force.

Malema failed to appear in the Newcastle magistrate's court on similar charges.

Malema was represented by his legal team, and the case was again postponed.

In June 2016, Malema told supporters in Newcastle to occupy land because it belonged to blacks; whites could not claim ownership of land, he said.

After his brief appearance in the court in November 2016, Malema stepped outside and told his supporters to “occupy the land, because they have failed to give you the land”.

eNCA