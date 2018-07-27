Malema Free State land invasion case back in court

EFF leader Julius Malema will appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday, charged with contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956. Photo: ANA

JOHANNESBURG - Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected to appear in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Friday, for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act of 1956.

He was charged under this law after he encouraged EFF members at the party's elective conference in 2014 to occupy land.

Malema faces charges of incitement after he allegedly urged people to occupy vacant land during the EFF elective conference in Bloemfontein in 2014. He repeated the same call in June last year near Madadeni, KwaZulu-Natal.

He is challenging the constitutionality of the apartheid-era law, which he claimed was illegal.

African News Agency