Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Malema to address rally ahead of Trollip ousting

  • South Africa
File: The Democratic Alliance has launched a petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters' bid to remove Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Malema is to address supporters before the motion of no confidence vote. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG – The DA is expected to hold a rally ahead of a motion of no confidence against its Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip.

 

The DA event will take place hours before EFF Leader Julius Malema addresses a rally in the city.

READ: DA launches petition to save mayor Trollip

The EFF vowed to punish Trollip for his party’s stance on land expropriation without compensation.

The DA does not support the approach to land redistribution.

The DA is calling on members of the public to stand with Trollip, saying his removal is unfounded.

 

The EFF and other parties, including the ANC and UDM, are likely to vote together to remove Trollip.

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close