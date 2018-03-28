Malema to address rally ahead of Trollip ousting

File: The Democratic Alliance has launched a petition against the Economic Freedom Fighters' bid to remove Nelson Mandela Bay Mayor Athol Trollip. Malema is to address supporters before the motion of no confidence vote. Photo: eNCA/Bafana Nzimande

JOHANNESBURG – The DA is expected to hold a rally ahead of a motion of no confidence against its Nelson Mandela Bay mayor, Athol Trollip.

Malema: we have taken the decision to remove the Mayor of PE. Some are asking why not yet and Mashaba, the mayor of DA in PE is a white man. We are touching them where it matters most! Trollip will not be a mayor after the 6th of April. #RegisterToVoteEFF — #RegisterToVoteEFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) March 4, 2018

The DA event will take place hours before EFF Leader Julius Malema addresses a rally in the city.

The EFF vowed to punish Trollip for his party’s stance on land expropriation without compensation.

The DA does not support the approach to land redistribution.

The DA is calling on members of the public to stand with Trollip, saying his removal is unfounded.

The EFF wants to remove Mayor @AtholT so that they can return NMB to the corrupt ANC, and help them steal from the poor.



Sign this petition to #SaveNMB: https://t.co/p25oFCH81W — Democratic Alliance (@Our_DA) March 24, 2018

The EFF and other parties, including the ANC and UDM, are likely to vote together to remove Trollip.

