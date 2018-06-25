VIDEO AND BLOG: Malema appears in court

- Editor's note: This live event has ended. You may watch a recording above.
JOHANNESBURG –The land invasion matter involving Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema resumed in the Newcastle Magistrate's court on Monday.
Malema was expected to answer to charges for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.
WATCH: Malema on land expropriation
In 2016, he reportedly told his supporters to invade unoccupied land.
Malema also faces a charge of incitement to commit a crime.
eNCA
Discussion Policy