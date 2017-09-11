Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Malema welcome to attend Magaqa’s funeral: family

  • South Africa
File: The family of slain former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa have said they want Julius Malema (pictured) to attend his funeral and to play an active part in proceedings, according to former ANC MP Pule Mabe. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG – Former ANC MP Pule Mabe said the governing party can’t tell Sindiso Magaqa’s family not to allow Julius Malema to attend his funeral.

Magaqa, the former ANC Youth League Secretary General, was attacked in July and died last week. He will be laid to rest on 16 September 2017.

 

Former ANC MP, Pule Mabe, said that the family of Sindiso Magaqa had indicated that they want Malema to participate in the funeral proceedings and also want him to play a role in the funeral program.

READ: Magaqa family rejects EFF claims

Mabe added that the funeral is not an ANC rally.

 

The ANC Youth league of the 24th national conference collective is hosting a press conference where Magaqa's memory will be honoured.

The Magaqa family spokesperson will attend the conference.

 

eNCA

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close