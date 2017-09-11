Malema welcome to attend Magaqa’s funeral: family

File: The family of slain former ANC Youth League leader Sindiso Magaqa have said they want Julius Malema (pictured) to attend his funeral and to play an active part in proceedings, according to former ANC MP Pule Mabe. Photo: Reuters/Siphiwe Sibeko

JOHANNESBURG – Former ANC MP Pule Mabe said the governing party can’t tell Sindiso Magaqa’s family not to allow Julius Malema to attend his funeral.

Magaqa, the former ANC Youth League Secretary General, was attacked in July and died last week. He will be laid to rest on 16 September 2017.

eNCA | We will not rest until we find Magaqa's killers: Mbalula https://t.co/axF3DxY6Yg pic.twitter.com/cjtsAkaCmD — eNCA (@eNCA) September 5, 2017

Former ANC MP, Pule Mabe, said that the family of Sindiso Magaqa had indicated that they want Malema to participate in the funeral proceedings and also want him to play a role in the funeral program.

Mabe added that the funeral is not an ANC rally.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema at the Magaqa family today to pay respects. The family showed him the car in which Sindiso was shot #SindisoMagaqa pic.twitter.com/lDCG7B4JNh — EFF (@EFFSouthAfrica) September 8, 2017

The ANC Youth league of the 24th national conference collective is hosting a press conference where Magaqa's memory will be honoured.

The Magaqa family spokesperson will attend the conference.

