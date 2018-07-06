Malema to Gordhan: I am not scared of the Indian cabal

File: Economic Freedom Fighters leader, Julius Malema spared no punches in attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan who he claims is a dangerous gangster. Video: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG – Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema spared no punches in attacking Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan, who he claims is a dangerous gangster.

Malema made the comments following his party’s meeting with the Congress of Traditional Leaders of South Africa at their Johannesburg headquarters.

Malema said President Cyril Ramaphosa has allowed Gordhan to be powerful.

“Which President allows a Minister to be so powerful the way Pravin is? Knowing how Pravin and the Rogue Unit operate,” he said.

The leader of the red berets says the Minister has victimised him, but he remains the bigger man.

“Pravin wanted to destroy me. Even when he did that I still had the courage to defend that. Why? I’m inspired by justice. I will never allow injustice to happen, not even to my enemies.”

Malema believes the ongoing SARS Commission of Inquiry is procedurally unfair against suspended Commissioner Tom Moyane.

“Please! We are not going to be subjected to gangsterism of Pravin Gordhan. This is Pravin’s style.

"He has done it to me. I am not scared of the cabal. I’m not scared of the Indian cabal.”

