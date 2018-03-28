Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Gigaba loses Oppenheimer private airport terminal court bid

  • South Africa
File: The Supreme Court of Appeal has dismissed an application by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba regarding the Oppenheimer family’s private immigration airport terminal. Photo: eNCA

JOHANNESBURG - The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) on Wednesday dismissed an application by Home Affairs Minister Malusi Gigaba regarding the Oppenheimer family’s private immigration terminal at OR Tambo International Airport.

Gigaba's denied ever granting the family's Fireblade Aviation permission to run the service.

But the North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria last year allowed the terminal to open.

The Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA) in Bloemfontein ruled the minister’s application be dismissed because he could not rely on an unlawful attempt to get out of a lawful decision.

The Home Affairs Department says it would study the judgment first before deciding on a way forward.

