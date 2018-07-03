Man accused of raping stepdaughter to continue bail application

Protesters demand no bail is granted to the Verulam rape-accused. Photo: eNCA / Dasen Thathiah

DURBAN - A Durban man accused of sexually grooming and raping his young stepdaughter will continue his bail application.

The case was postponed to allow the defence to secure a witness.

It's believed an ex-girlfriend of the man will be called to testify.

The 43-year-old is charged with rape, sexual grooming and assault and exposing the ten-year-old to pornography.

The man is complaining that he is not receiving treatment for injuries sustained when he was arrested.

He also says he is not receiving his diabetes medication.

eNCA