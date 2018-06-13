Man accused over cash-in-transit heist abandons bail application

File: Video recordings of the cash-in-transit heist went viral, showing a shootout in which security guards were injured.

JOHANNESBURG - One of the five men allegedly involved in a cash-in-transit heist in Benoni last month abandoned his bail application at the Boksburg magistrate's court on Wednesday.

Paul Sibanda 28, together with Thato Gaopantwe, 26, Colin Hadebe, 42, Sibusiso Khumalo, 34, and Thabo Molefe, 32, allegedly bombed two cash vehicles on their way to a bank from their depot in Kempton Park last month.

State prosecutor Maria Fife told magistrate Emanuel Magamba a lot of ballistic evidence was required for the case and asked for a two-month postponement.

The legal representatives of all the men did not oppose the postponement, while Khumalo requested legal aid.

The matter was postponed to 13 August for further investigation.

African News Agency