Man allegedly beats son to death

JOHANNESBURG - A five-year-old Johannesburg boy has been beaten to death, allegedly by his father.

Neighbours say little Calip Ouman had been beaten up several times before. His three-year-old sister witnessed the last attack.

The boy’s killing occurred on the same day President Jacob Zuma told MPs that Family Violence and Child Protection Units have been re-introduced in police stations.

The man's girlfriend, Sybil Woodington, says the little boy lived with his grandmother, but had been visiting his father for about a month. They said the family wanted the father and child to bond.

The man has since been arrested and police are trying to establish whether he has other cases pending against him.

