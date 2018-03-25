'Whistleblower' nabbed for Glebelands hostel murder

File: A man has been arrested at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, Durban, for murder and possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition. Photo: eNCA

DURBAN - A man has been arrested at the notorious Glebelands hostel in Umlazi, Durban, for possession of an illegal firearm and ammunition after he apparently tried to accuse other people of the same crime.

The man was subsequently linked to murders and other crime at the hostel, KwaZulu-Natal police confirmed on Sunday.

Umlazi police were conducting patrols at the hostel when they received information about a group of people allegedly in possession of firearms, the police’s Thulani Zwane said.

The officers reacted swiftly and searched the people accused, but nothing was found on them.

"Later on, the members became suspicious about the person who gave them information and he was approached and searched. He was found in possession of a .38 special revolver with its serial number erased. There were five live rounds from the firearm and a dagger was also recovered from him."

The man was charged with possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition. Further investigations linked him to murder and attempted murder cases reported at Glebelands hostel.

Police had previously raided his room at the hostel but nothing was found.

The suspect would appear in the Umlazi Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

KwaZulu-Natal acting police commissioner Bheki Langa welcomed the arrest.

“Our police officers are still conducting their patrols at Glebelands hostel to get rid of criminal activities in the area. Residents of [the] hostel must work together with the police in bringing peace and stability in their hostel. They must not allow criminals to hide with unlicensed firearms, as they might become dangerous to their lives," he said.

African News Agency