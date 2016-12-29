Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Man arrested for allegedly operating with fake firework license

  • South Africa
File image: Durban Explosives Unit were doing their routine duties in the Pinetown Central Business District when they spotted a shop in Stanfield Lane selling fireworks. Photo: AFP PHOTO / YASUYOSHI CHIBA

JOHANNESBURG – A 60-year-old man was arrested in Pinetown on Thursday morning for dealing in fireworks valued at R350, 000 using an alleged fake licence, KwaZulu-Natal police said.

Police spokesperson, Colonel Thembeka Mbhele, said the Durban Explosives Unit were doing their routine duties in the Pinetown Central Business District when they spotted a shop in Stanfield Lane selling fireworks.

“The members approached the shop and started their investigation. Upon checking the licence they discovered that it was a fake licence and the owner was immediately placed under arrest. Fireworks with a street value of up to R350, 000 was seized from the shop,” Mbhele said.

The suspect would appear in court soon, police said.

KwaZulu-Natal Acting Provincial Commissioner, Major General Bheki Langa, appealed to shop owners who sell fireworks to comply with the Explosives Act.

“Those who will be found contravening such Act will face the long arm of the law. Parents must also make sure that they supervise their children when using fireworks during New Year’s Eve,” he said.

 

 

 

Africa News Agency

