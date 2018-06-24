Man arrested with 17 bags of abalone

File: A 34-year-old man was arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act by being in possession of 2326 "abalone units" worth about R150,000. Photo: RODGER BOSCH / AFP

ALIWAL NORTH - Police in Aliwal North have arrested a man and confiscated a large quantity of abalone and an SUV allegedly used in the commission of a crime, Eastern Cape police said on Saturday.

Aliwal-North police followed up on information received and stopped a white Nissan X-trail on the N6 about 3km outside Aliwal-North shortly after 10 pm on Friday night, police said in a statement.

"It is alleged that the vehicle was from East London, travelling to Johannesburg. On further investigation, 17 bags of abalone were found inside the vehicle."

A 34-year-old man was arrested for contravening the Marine Living Resources Act by being in possession of 2326 "abalone units" worth about R150,000. He would appear in the Aliwal North Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

African News Agency