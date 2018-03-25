Man dies after being run over by his car at Midrand drive-through

File: Netcare 911 paramedics responded to reports of a serious freak accident at a fast food outlet in the Kyalami area in Midrand. Photo: Sapa

JOHANNESBURG – A man died after he was run over by his own car in a freak accident at a fast food outlet in Midrand, north of Johannesburg, paramedics said on Sunday.

Netcare 911 paramedics responded at about 1:40am on Saturday to reports of a serious freak accident at the drive-through section of a fast food outlet in the Kyalami area in Midrand, Netcare 911 spokesman Nick Dollman said.

"Reports from the scene allege that the victim had parked too far away from the drive-through window.

An eyewitness explained that the man then tried to exit his vehicle, and [at] that stage the vehicle moved and drove over the victim," he said.

When emergency services arrived at the scene, the man was still underneath the vehicle.

Once freed, cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) was initiated, but the man, in his 50s, succumbed to his severe injuries.

The fire department and Johannesburg metro police also attended to the scene, Dollman said.

African News Agency