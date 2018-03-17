Man dies after minibus taxis, bakkie crash in Durban

A man died and 14 other people were injured when two minibus taxis and a bakkie collided on the corner of Warwick Avenue and Old Dutch Road in the Durban city centre at about 5am on Saturday morning. Photo: Rescue Care / ANA

DURBAN - A man died and 14 other people were injured when two minibus taxis and a bakkie collided on the corner of Warwick Avenue and Old Dutch Road in the Durban city centre at about 5am on Saturday morning, paramedics said.

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said paramedics arrived on the scene to find that two minibus taxis and a bakkie had collided at the intersection.

"One male, believed to be in his 40s, had sustained major injuries and unfortunately there was nothing paramedics could do to assist and he was declared deceased on the scene."

READ: Twenty-five injured as bakkie crashes in Durban

A further 14 people had sustained various injuries and were stabilised on the scene by multiple rescue care ambulances and advanced life support units before being transported to various Durban hospitals for the further care that they required. The cause of the accident was not yet known, Jamieson said.