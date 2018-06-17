Man dies in three-vehicle crash in Johannesburg

File: ER24 transported a critically injured man to hospital after a fatal crash in the east of Johannesburg on Saturday night. Photo: Twitter/@ArriveAlive

JOHANNESBURG - A man was killed and two people were injured when two cars and a bakkie collided on the N3 near the London Road off-ramp near Modderfontein in Johannesburg on Saturday night.

ER24 spokesman Russel Meiring said paramedics found the body of the man lying partially beneath one of the vehicles.

"Unfortunately nothing could be done for him and he was declared dead."

A man, believed to be in his 60s, was critically injured, while a woman had "moderate" injuries.

The cause of the crash was unknown at this stage, Meiring said.

African News Agency