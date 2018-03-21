Man hung in NWest, MEC asks for calm

RUSTENBURG - North West Community Safety and Transport Management MEC, Dr Mpho Motlhabane on Wednesday, appealed for calm in Gopane near Zeerust.

This followed an incident in which a 23-year-old man was allegedly hung by angry community members after he was accused of killing a 75-year-old woman in the village on March 16.

The woman was found dead with an open wound to her head inside her house.

Furious residents allegedly assaulted and hung the man. He died at the scene.

"All we need is for communities of Gopane to have confidence in our South African Police Service. I trust that SAPS will leave no stone unturned as they investigate this matter. Our police have proven in a number of similar cases that they have capability of doing their job with passion and commitment," he said.

"It must be born in mind that in some of the cases, there are certain prescripts that prohibits the police to divulge to the communities their progress reports. Giving feedback prematurely might have a negative effect on the investigations and jeopardise prospects of successful conviction.

"However, we do acknowledge that there are some shortfalls with regard to communicating with communities or affected people. In certain areas, of the cases reported to our police stations, we, as a department often encourage our police to keep constant contact with our communities as we also need their cooperation with police."

Lehurutshe Rise, a non-profit organisation formed by local youth to protect the elderly said it was sadden by the death of the elderly woman.

"This is the worst form of cruelty that still stuck in many people’s minds as to why it had to be that an old women be brutally murdered in this manner," said spokesperson Moiloa Moagi.

Lehurutshe Rise would stage a peaceful march on March 31 in Gopane to highlight the plight of the elderly.

Moagi said the march was planned over the Easter weekend as most of Gopane youth would be home for the Easter holiday.

"Our peaceful march is basically to raise our voice that we have had enough and now we seek solutions," he said.

African News Agency