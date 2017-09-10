Man in court for allegedly stabbing girlfriend to death

RUSTENBURG – A 35-year-old man arrested for allegedly stabbing his 55-year-old girlfriend to death is due to appear in the Klerksdorp Magistrate’s Court on Monday, North West police said.

The man was arrested on Thursday in Alabama Extension 3 near Klerksdorp, Sergeant Kelebogile Moleko said.

Police were called to the scene after neighbours “saw blood flowing beneath the door” from the woman’s house. Police went to the scene and found the woman’s body in a pool of blood with stab wounds on her face, neck, and head.

“It is alleged that the couple had an argument that led to a fatal stabbing of the victim by her boyfriend with a sharp instrument. The victim was declared dead on the scene by emergency medical rescue services personnel. The suspect was traced and apprehended,” Moleko said.

