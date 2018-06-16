Newsletters News Stream TV Guide

Man killed pushing car on Durban's N2

  • South Africa
File: The N2 highway, where a vehicle hit a group of people pushing a car off the road on Saturday morning. Photo: Flickr.com / Brett Atherstone

DURBAN - A man in his 30s died when he and other people who were pushing a car off the N2 south in Durban were hit by another vehicle smashed into them early on Saturday.

Paramedics say the group's vehicle had broken down near NPC Cement at about 2am.

READ: Woman critical after fiery Durban car crash

Rescue Care spokesman Garrith Jamieson said the man sustained "major injuries. There was nothing paramedics could do for the man and he was declared deceased on the scene.

"Two other occupants had escaped with minor injuries."

 

African News Agency

Discussion Policy

eNCA.com would like to send you push notifications.
Notifications can be turned off any time in your browser settings.
Yes, please. No, thanks.
You have been registered for browser notifications
Click here to find out how to turn notifcations off in browser settings.
Close