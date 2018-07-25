Man sentenced to 30 years for child pornography

File: The 34-year-old man was sentenced to an effective 30 years behind bars for the possession of child pornography. Photo: James Brey

JOHANNESBURG - The Newcastle Regional has sentenced a 34-year-old man to an effective 30 years behind bars for the possession of child pornography.

South African Police Services spokesperson Colonel Thembeka Mbhele said the man was sentenced on Monday.

“In January 2015, police received intelligence of a female who was in possession of nude pictures of children in Newcastle. The girl (14) was found and her cellphone was seized.”

Mbhele said during the investigation by Newcastle Family Violence, Child Protection and Sexual Offences Unit detectives, it was discovered that she was taking nude pictures of two young females aged nine and ten and sending them to her boyfriend.

“Further investigation revealed that the accused was sleeping with a 14-year-old child. A search warrant was obtained and the accused was arrested. His home was searched and all hard drives with a number of child pornography images were seized.”

Mbhele said the man was taken to court where he was tried and sentenced to 10 years imprisonment for having sex with a minor, 10 years for sexual grooming and 10 years for possession of images of child pornography.

Five years of each sentence were suspended for five years.

African News Agency